Punjab CM announces Rs 2 lakh aid for kin of Hoshiarpur LPG Tanker blast victims

Chandigarh, Aug 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased in the Hoshiarpur LPG tanker explosion.

Two people died and at least 20 were injured when the LPG tanker caught fire late Friday night on the Hoshiarpur-Jalandhar road.

Police said the blaze spread rapidly and engulfed nearly 15 shops and four to five residential houses in the vicinity of the Mandiala Adda area.

In a post on X, Mann said a major accident occurred last night in Mandiala village because of the explosion in the LPG tanker.

The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the incident, he added.

The injured will be treated free of cost, Mann further said on X.

According to officials, a preliminary inquiry suggested that the tanker caught fire after colliding with another vehicle.