Punjab CM appears before Akal Takht Secretariat to clarify remarks on Sikh traditions

Chandigarh, Jan 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann appeared before the Akal Takht Secretariat in Amritsar on Thursday after being summoned by the supreme temporal body in connection with his alleged remarks about Sikh traditions and tenets.

Mann arrived in Amritsar on Wednesday. He paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on Thursday before his appearance at the Akal Takht Secretariat.

The chief minister entered the Akal Takht Secretariat around 11:30 am.

Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj last week summoned him for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (a gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of the "Sikh Gurus" and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

The jathedar of the highest temporal seat of Sikhs had said Mann deliberately expressed an "anti-Sikh mentality" and repeatedly made "objectionable" comments against the principle of 'dasvand', or 'tithe', a practice of donating 10 per cent of earnings to the place of worship.

Citing "objectionable videos" circulating on social media, Gargajj had claimed that Mann's actions towards images of the Sikh Gurus and Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale were disrespectful. The Jathedar had said that Mann's "anti-Sikh" statements reflect the arrogance of power.

Gargajj had said that since the chief minister is a 'patit' (a Sikh who cuts his hair) and cannot be presented before the facade of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, he has been summoned to appear in person at the secretariat of the Akal Takht to submit his explanation.

Mann had maintained that he would appear before the Akal Takht not as a chief minister, but as a humble and devout Sikh.

He had reiterated his complete reverence for the authority of the Akal Takht. "Any command or order from Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji is acceptable to me with full reverence and will be obeyed. Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji is above everything for me. Any order received from that sacred Takht will be followed in true letter and spirit," Mann had said recently.