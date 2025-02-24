Punjab CM appoints 88 AAP volunteers as market committee chairpersons

Chandigarh, Feb 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday appointed 88 AAP volunteers as market committee chairpersons in the state.

In a post on X, Mann said more party volunteers will get positions in the government in the coming days.

"Today, party volunteers were appointed as market committee chairmen for various constituencies of the state. Best wishes to all for the new responsibility. I hope the volunteers will fulfil their responsibility with full dedication," Mann said.

"In the coming days, more volunteers will also get responsibilities in the organisation and will get positions in the government," he said.

The market committees are in Mohali, Patiala, Muktsar, Moga, Sangrur, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala, Gurdaspur, Ferozepur and Ludhiana. PTI CHS RHL