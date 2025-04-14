Punjab CM asks opposition leaders not to do politics of 'threat or terror'

Patiala, Apr 14 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked opposition parties leaders not to indulge in politics of "threat or terror" as people will never tolerate their "divisive and mischievous attitude".

Mann's statement came a day after he lashed out at Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa for his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" claims.

Later, Bajwa was booked on charges including misleading information that endangers the country's sovereignty and unity after being quizzed over his statement.

The FIR was filed against Bajwa under Sections 197(1)(d) (false and misleading information that endangers country's sovereignty and unity) and 353(2) (false statements intend to create enmity and hatred or ill will) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

In an interview to a private television channel, Bajwa had claimed, "I have come to know that 50 bombs have reached Punjab. Of this, 18 have exploded, 32 are yet to go off." A team of Punjab Police on Sunday visited the residence of Bajwa and questioned the source of his statement.

Addressing a gathering here on Monday, CM Mann took a jibe at Bajwa over his "50 bombs have reached Punjab" claims, saying after he was questioned about bombs, he was going around roping in advocates.

Referring to Bajwa's statement, Mann said, "yesterday, he was speaking about the number of bombs. When we asked about the remaining bombs, now he is going around hiring lawyers." "You are scaring people. We have seen enough AK-47s, bombs exploding and the bad days. This is my request to those leaders. Do politics of issues and not of spreading threat or terror," he said.

Later, while referring to Bajwa's claims, Mann said this "illogical" statement was solely aimed at terrorizing the people and creating panic.

This is intolerable, unwarranted and undesirable as the people of state will never forgive such leaders, said Mann.

Mann said neither the state nor central agencies have any input in this regard but the Congress leader made a "false and irrelevant statement".

Mann said this kind of "apathetic and irresponsible" attitude is unwarranted and undesirable.

The CM said such leaders fooled the people for a long time but now they are not getting swayed by their misleading propaganda. PTI CHS NB NB