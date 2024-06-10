Punjab CM asks party leaders from Amritsar, Fatehgarh Sahib to focus on development work

Chandigarh, Jun 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday held a meeting with party leaders of Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituencies and asked them to pay special attention to development work.

AAP's Amritsar candidate Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Fatehgarh Sahib nominee Gurpreet Singh GP -- who lost the Lok Sabha polls -- were also present in the meeting.

The CM thanked the AAP workers for their hard work and dedication during the elections and said the workers of the AAP are its backbone, according to a party statement.

Mann appealed to the party leaders and MLAs of assembly segments which are part of the Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib Lok Sabha seats to pay special attention to developing their areas, solving the problems of the people and stressing the significance of working at the grassroots level.

Mann has been meeting party leaders to take their feedback after the AAP received a drubbing in the recently concluded general elections.

The Congress dealt a body blow to the ruling AAP and the opposition BJP and SAD, winning seven of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in the high-stakes polls in Punjab even as two independents registered a surprise victory.

The AAP clinched three seats -- Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib and Sangrur. The Sukhbir Singh Badal-led Shiromani Akali Dal could win only one seat and the BJP drew a blank in the border state. PTI CHS RHL