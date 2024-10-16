Punjab CM asks people to follow in footsteps of Maharishi Valmiki

Jalandhar, Oct 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday urged the people to follow in the footsteps of Maharishi Valmiki for a progressive and prosperous Punjab.
Addressing a gathering while participating in the 'Shobha Yatra' to mark the 'Pargat Divas' of Maharishi Valmiki, the chief minister said "Valmiki Maharaj" was the "Pitaamah" of the Sanskrit language and first poet or the 'Adi Kavi' of the world who by his immortal and masterpiece composition the "Ramayana" propagated the message of victory of good over evil.
He said the great epic has for centuries taught the way of life to people and has been a lighthouse of ethical and moral living -- principles that are far more relevant in the present materialistic society.
"The teachings of Bhagwan Valmiki ji Maharaj lay stress on equality in the society along with the ethics of what an ideal man, ideal ruler and ideal people should follow for the formation of an ideal state or society," he said.
Mann urged the people to follow the path and high ideals shown by Maharishi Valmiki to ensure an egalitarian society.
"The great epic of Ramayana scripted by Bhagwan Valmiki has been teaching humanity the true and ethical way of living for centuries," he said. PTI CHS RHL