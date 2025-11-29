Punjab CM asks protesting roadways employees to return to work as strike continues

Chandigarh, Nov 29 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday appealed to all the protesting contractual employees of the state-owned roadways to return to work and adopt the path of dialogue, a day after the strike took a grievous shape with workers threatening self-immolation and a police officer sustaining burn injuries.

Mann said the state government is making sincere efforts to resolve all issues of the protesting employees.

He also said the state government will soon introduce 900 new buses.

Mann's remarks came amid the ongoing strike by the contractual employees of state-owned bus services, including Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS, and PRTC.

The workers have accused the state government of ignoring their long-pending demands and pushing the transport sector towards "systematic privatisation".

Previously, the employees' union had announced protests against the opening of tenders on Friday related to the controversial kilometre-based bus scheme and demanded the regularisation of contractual workers.

Ahead of the statewide strike scheduled for the day, however, many of the union leaders were detained by police, leading to chaotic scenes and protesters clashing with police at multiple locations.

A dramatic situation unfolded in Sangrur on Friday, where a protesting contractual employee allegedly poured petrol on himself and attempted to set himself ablaze.

A police officer sustained burn injuries while trying to stop him and was rushed to the hospital. A video of the incident was widely circulated on social media.

In Patiala, the police used mild force to disperse the crowd. However, protesters alleged that this led to their turbans being tossed and some clothing being torn.

Replying to a question on striking contractual employees, Mann said the state government understands their problems and is continuously working to address their genuine concerns.

Speaking to the media here, Mann asked the protesting employees not to cause any inconvenience to passengers.

Bus services continued to remain disrupted in many areas of Punjab on Saturday.

The protesters have said that until their demands are met and detained employees are released, their strike will continue.

To a question on his visit to the Kurali bus stand on Saturday, Mann said he went there to take stock of the problems faced by the public.

He added that instructions have been given to the Deputy Commissioner of Rupnagar to increase the number of routes for both local and long-distance buses so that people do not face any inconvenience.

Meanwhile, replying to a question about gangsters, Mann issued a warning to those who are trying to disrupt the peace in the state. Such elements should stop their activities, he said, adding that they will not be allowed to harm the social fabric of the state.

If any gangster harms any resident of the state or commits any other crime, he should clearly understand that he will be taught a befitting lesson, the chief minister said.

He said the state government has a zero-tolerance policy and the gangsters will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious designs.

Mann reiterated his government's firm commitment to maintaining peace, amity, and communal harmony of the state at all costs.