Punjab CM attacks previous govts over drug menace, says supply lines snapped under AAP

Moga, Feb 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday attacked the previous governments in the state, accusing them of "infusing 'chitta' (synthetic drug) into the veins of the state youth".

He said his government, however, was running an anti-drug drive 'Yudh Nashian Virudh' under which it snapped the drug supply lines, rehabilitated victims and demolished the properties of drug smugglers.

He was addressing a gathering at a state-level event for his government's anti-drug drive, where he also claimed that the passport applications in the state had gone down due to the employment generation in the state.

On this occasion, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, Cabinet ministers, MLAs, the chief secretary and the DGP were also present.

"Previous governments pushed 'chitta' into Punjab's veins," Mann alleged.

Attacking the opposition, Mann dubbed them "devils", saying they want to "ruin the state by patronising drugs and criminals".

"Now all these anti-Punjab forces have joined hands to ruin Punjab, and the time has come when Punjabis should also join hands against them," he said, as he referred to his political rivals.

About his government's anti-drug drive, he said drug smugglers are now running away from the state as a mass movement has been going on against the drug menace.

"We have assumed charge of office just to carve a 'Rangla' (colourful) Punjab, and no stone is being left unturned for this noble cause with the support of people," he said.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, Mann said, "Even if I go to hospital for a routine check-up, they spread canards about me and my health as they are envious of me and my pro-people approach." Mann arrived at the venue after being discharged from Fortis Hospital in Mohali, where he had been admitted due to exhaustion on Sunday.

Slamming the opposition for spreading rumours about Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna' to "mislead" the masses, Mann said, "To provide comprehensive healthcare to the people, the state government has introduced this scheme, which is first-of-its-kind in the country.

"Under the scheme, every resident family in Punjab is entitled to cashless medical treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh," he said.

According to Mann, this scheme will significantly reduce the financial burden on the public while ensuring access to quality health services.

The chief minister said though Punjab had produced several players, generals, martyrs and others, unfortunately some "anti-Punjab forces" put a blot on the name of the state by labelling Punjabis as drug addicts.

"Those who have committed these sins will be punished by the people," he said, adding, "They may be able to escape punishment from courts through their ill-gotten wealth, but people will not forgive them." Mann said due to strenuous efforts of the state government, the number of people seeking passports has reduced in the state as the Punjab government is giving jobs to local youth based on merit.

"The state government has given government jobs to more than 63,000 youth across Punjab, due to which people are now abandoning plans to go abroad.

"While the state government is working tirelessly for the welfare of people, the opposition had always sought a share in successful ventures during their days in power," he claimed.

Listing "pro-people" initiatives of the state government, Mann said, "Today, water is reaching the tail end in every village, whereas earlier canal water used to end in the fields of affluent people only." Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia said, "Yudh Nashian Virudh has broken the backbone of the drug menace and 17,000 drug smugglers have been put behind bars." He added, "Phase II of Yudh Nashian Virudh will act as the last nail in the coffin of the drug malady, and the village defence committees are the catalyst to make Punjab drug-free." On this occasion, chief secretary K A P Sinha and DGP Gaurav Yadav also addressed the gathering. PTI CHS PRK PRK