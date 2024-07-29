Punjab CM attacks rivals in border region for doing 'nothing' for development

Dinanagar, Jul 29 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Monday attacked the opposition leaders who have been representing the border region for a long time now for doing "nothing" for the development of the area.

Mann was referring to Gurdaspur, Dinanagar, Dera Baba Nanak, Fatehgarh Churian, Qadian, Pathankot and Sujanpur areas.

Though the leaders from these areas remained on pivotal positions, they never bothered about the development of the region and welfare of people, he said.

Mann was addressing a gathering after inaugurating the newly constructed railway over bridge (ROB) on the Amritsar-Pathankot railway section near the Dinanagar railway station in Gurdaspur district. The ROB has been constructed with an outlay of Rs 51.74 crore.

The leaders, who have been elected from here for long, have done nothing to give fillip to the development of the region, alleged Mann.

It is unfortunate that despite being at the helm of affairs for a considerably long time, these leaders just focused on their "own growth and development" rather than that of the region, alleged Mann.

"Dinanagar, Qadian, Dera Baba Nanak, Fatehgarh Churian, Pathankot and Sujanpur, all these areas. You (people) say that you lagged behind. But why did you lag behind? Your leaders whom you elected never took care of common people," said Mann.

Apparently targeting Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa and his brother Fatehjang Singh Bajwa, who is with BJP, Mann said in this area, there is one house which has two flags of two different political parties because these leaders want that all the power should remain in their hands only.

Mann said his government closed 17 toll plazas after it came to power and it was leading to saving of Rs 60 lakh per day for the commuters.

He said out of these toll plazas, 14 came up when a leader of this area was the PWD minister. Though Mann did not take any name, he was apparently referring to Qadian MLA Partap Bajwa, who was the PWD minister in the erstwhile Congress regime.

Such leaders had just done "lip service" to the people whereas his government delivered services to the people, said Mann.

The chief minister said ever since he has assumed the charge of office, the state is witnessing development and growth.

The state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of Punjab and no stone is being left unturned for it, he said.

The previous governments had done nothing else than nepotism and favouritism but his government has ensured all-round development of the state, he claimed.

The AAP government has taken several "path breaking" initiatives for the welfare of the people, said Mann.

Around 90 per cent households are now getting free electricity, more than 43,000 youth have got government jobs, and health and education facilities are being provided to people, said Mann.