Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann blessed with baby girl, shares newborn's picture

Chandigarh, Mar 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife Gurpreet Kaur were blessed with a baby girl on Thursday.

Mann shared the news in a post on X.

"The Almighty has given (me) the gift of a daughter. Both the mother and the baby are healthy," he said.

In another post, the chief minister shared a picture of his newborn daughter.

Sources said the baby was born at a private hospital in Mohali.

Mann married Kaur in 2022 after he separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage, a son and a daughter.

Congratulatory messages poured in after the couple were blessed with a baby girl.

While leaving Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court where the Enforcement Directorate had produced him, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal congratulated Mann on birth of the child.

"Mann Sahab k beti hui hai, bahut bahut shubhkamnaye (many many congratulations to Mann for being blessed with a baby girl)," Kejriwal told reporters outside the court in Delhi as he was being escorted out.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar also extended his congratulations to Mann family.

Jakhar said he prays to god to bless the newborn with good health.

Mann's cabinet colleagues including Harpal Singh Cheema, Aman Arora and Anmol Gagan Mann also congratulated him.

"Congratulations... On the arrival of beautiful baby girl!!! May she bring endless joy, love and happiness in your life," Harpal Cheema, who is finance minister, posted on X.

During this year's Republic Day address, the Punjab CM had shared the news that his wife was expecting a child in March.

"I want to make a personal announcement...My wife Dr Gurpreet is seven-month pregnant and we are expecting birth of child in March. But you will be happy and surprised to know that we never tried to know whether it (unborn child) is a girl or a boy. Our only wish is that whether a girl or a boy, he or she should be healthy," he had said. PTI SUN KVK KVK