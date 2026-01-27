Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to visit Goa on Wednesday

Panaji, Jan 27 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Bhagwant Mann will be on a day-long visit to Goa on Wednesday.

Goa AAP president Valmiki Naik said on Tuesday that Mann will be in the coastal state on Wednesday (January 28).

"We look forward to welcoming him!," he wrote on his X handle.

While the party was yet to announced his programmes, sources stated that the Punjab CM was likely to address a press conference during the visit.

Mann will be highlighting the Punjab government's newly introduced healthcare scheme providing Rs 10 lakh cover to families in the northern state ruled by the AAP, they said.

The AAP has been trying to revive its organisation in Goa after dismal performance in the recently held Zilla Panchayat elections. The party, which has two MLAs in Goa, could win on only one out of 40-odd seats that it had contested.

Assembly polls in Goa are due in early 2027. PTI RPS RSY