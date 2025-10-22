Punjab CM, Cabinet ministers to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi on Oct 25

Chandigarh, Oct 22 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his cabinet colleagues will pay obeisance at the Gurudwara Sis Ganj Sahib in New Delhi on October 25 as the state government plans grand events to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of the ninth Sikh Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The state's Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, on Wednesday said commemorative events will commence on October 25 with an Ardas (prayer) at the historic Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, all Cabinet ministers, and senior officers of the Punjab government will pay obeisance at the gurudwara, he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

The tourism minister added that on the evening of October 25, a grand 'Kirtan Darbar' will be organised at Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi.

He also said the Punjab Government will hold several large-scale programmes aimed at spreading the message, teachings, and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur to the masses.

As part of the 350th martyrdom commemorations, four Nagar Kirtans will be organised from November 19 to 22, starting from Srinagar, symbolising the spiritual journey and legacy of the Sikh Guru's message of peace and humanity, Sond added. PTI SUN NSD NSD