Punjab CM calls on Nadda, seeks supply of DAP fertiliser allotted to state by Nov 15

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Saturday impressed upon Chemical and Fertiliser Minister JP Nadda to ensure complete supply of DAP fertiliser allotted to the state by November 15.

The Chief Minister, who called on Nadda at his residence, said that the state contributes around 50 per cent of supply of wheat in the national food pool.

He said that DAP is the basic ingredient required for the cultivation of wheat and this year 4.80 lakh tonnes of DAP is required in state for sowing of wheat. So far, the state has received 3.30 lakh metric tonne of DAP fertiliser which is inadequate, Mann said.

The Chief Minister said that it is understandable that as 70 per cent of DAP is imported from other countries so due to Ukraine war and other international reasons there is shortage of DAP.

However, he said that the need of DAP in the state is primarily till November 15 so the Union government should accord priority to allot DAP to the state in comparison to other states that need it later.

Mann said that this will help in smooth sowing season of wheat in the state and will be in the larger interest of national food security too.

The Chief Minister said that the procurement of paddy was growing smoothly in the state due to elaborate arrangements made by the state government.

He said that though some hiccups are being created due to non transportation of earlier procured grains by FCI but he has been raising the issue with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Food Minister Parhlad Joshi.

Bhagwant Singh Mann said that today four lakh metric tonnes of paddy was procured in the mandis across the state and the process is going on smoothly.

The Chief Minister termed as "baseless" the statements made by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu, saying those 'born with golden spoon in mouth' are not aware of the ground realities of the state.

Mann said that he has spent his entire life in Mandis and is well aware of the problems faced by the farmers and labourers in the Mandis.

Contrary to this he said that "wealthy, privileged and affluent Bittu is not even aware of the basic dynamics of agriculture adding he quipped that the Union Minister has no knowledge about yield leave aside anything else".

The Chief Minister also advised the farmers union that 'excess of everything is bad' and blocking roads almost every day without any reason is not justified, a statement from the CM office said.

He said that the state government has already solved the problems of Arthias and have vehemently raised issues of Millers with Union government due to which procurement has picked up pace.

Mann said that agitation during mid-season at the cost of inconvenience to people is not justified adding that if the union government doesn't pick the produce of millers by June 2025 then the state government will do it on its own.

Training his guns on Akali Dal, the Chief Minister said that in the last ten years those leaders who were boasting to rule for 25 years have now run away from contesting the by-polls in the state.

He said that Akal Takht Jathedar had never debarred Akalis to contest poll but fearing a debacle they have decided not to contest the elections. He also accused Sukhbir Badal of ruining the 125 year old party by breaking its backbone, according to the statement. PTI SKC MR MR