Punjab CM celebrates 50th birthday at native village; PM Modi, other leaders extend greetings

Satauj (Sangrur), Oct 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann celebrated his 50th birthday at his native village here on Tuesday as political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, extended their greetings.

The Aam Aadmi Party organised several blood donation camps across the state on the occasion.

Mann visited a camp at his native Satauj village in Sangrur district, along with his wife, mother, and sister, and said donating blood is the "biggest" service that an individual can render to the society as it can help save precious lives.

He said the youngsters of Punjab have always excelled in every field and there was no reason that they should lag behind when it comes to donating blood as it is a true service to humanity.

The youth must realise that every blood donor is a hero and they should regularly donate blood, he said. He also asked them to motivate their peers to become blood donors.

Cutting across party lines, political leaders extended their greetings to the Punjab chief minister on his birthday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said, “Birthday wishes to Punjab CM Shri @BhagwantMann Ji. Praying for his long and healthy life.” AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also greeted Mann and prayed for his good health.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said, “Birthday greetings to Hon'ble Punjab Chief Minister Thiru @BhagwantMann Wishing you many more years of happiness and good health.” Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar greeted Mann on his birthday.

In Satauj village, Mann said his government will launch a decisive war against drugs from Amritsar on Wednesday.

Thousands of youth from across the state will converge at the Golden Temple and take a pledge to wipe out the scourge of drugs from the state, he said.

The campaign against drugs has been started from the grass root level, he said, adding that this menace will be wiped out from the state with the proactive support and cooperation of the people.

On the issue of stubble burning, the chief minister said the state government has already taken several initiatives to check the menace.

On one hand, several progressive farmers have shown the way for in-situ management of paddy straw and on the other hand, the state government has notified the replacement of 20 per cent of coal with paddy straw briquettes as fuel in approximately 2,500 brick kilns operating in Punjab, he said.

As compared to last year, 23,000 more paddy straw management machines have been given to the farmers while officers have been directed to ensure strict monitoring to check the menace of straw burning for the next few days, he said.

He further said the state government is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free process of procuring paddy crops in the mandis and their prompt lifting in the districts. PTI CHS VSD RHL