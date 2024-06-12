Punjab CM condemns terror attacks in J&K, demands exemplary punishment

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Wednesday condemned terror attacks in Kathua and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir in which one CRPF jawan was killed.

In a statement here, Mann said a befitting reply should be given to such "anti-national" activities.

Any attack on unity and integrity of the nation is unwarranted and undesirable and must be responded with an apt reply, he said, adding, the sovereignty of the country must always be upheld by foiling of such attacks.

He called the attack "cowardly and unpardonable" and demanded an exemplary punishment to perpetrators so that it acts as a deterrent for others in the future.

Mann also lamented the killing of the CRPF Jawan in the attack, calling it an irreparable loss for the country in general and the soldier's family in particular.

A CRPF jawan was killed and six security personnel were injured in two overnight encounters with terrorists in Kathua and Doda districts of J-K.

In Doda, five troopers of Rashtriya Rifles and a Special Police Officer (SPO) were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post in the upper reaches of Chattergalla on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road.

Central Reserve Police Force jawan Kabir Dass was critically injured in a firing by a terrorist holed up in Kathua district's Saida Sukhal village around 3 am, officials said.

The soldier was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. PTI CHS VN VN