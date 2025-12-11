Punjab CM conducts surprise check of roads

Patiala/Fatehgarh Sahib, Dec 11 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday ordered to issue a show cause notice against a contractor and withholding his payments after detecting irregularities in the construction of Reetkheri link road in Patiala district.

Mann conducted surprise inspection of the under construction road and he was miffed over non-compliance of stipulated weight parameters in the construction of the road after sampling of road was done, according to an official release.

He asked the officers to showcase the contractor constructing the road and hold his payments with immediate effect.

Mann also inspected the under construction Patiala-Sirhind road in Patiala district and asked the officers to get the samples of the road checked from laboratory, adding he also checked Rurki to Reona plan road in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

The CM said the motive of checking these under construction roads is to check the quality of roads being constructed across the state.

He said since a huge sum of amount is being spent, so this drive has been started to ensure that high quality roads are constructed in the state.

Mann said he will continue this surprise check in coming days too as he is duty bound to ensure that public money is utilised in a proper manner.

The random checking has been done to ensure that the roads are constructed properly with the best material by optimum utilisation of the resources, noted Mann.

He said all the concerned departments have been asked to ensure proper coordination so that all the work in terms of laying of sewerage lines, drinking water pipes, fibre and others are done well before the construction of roads.

Mann said this will ensure minimum damage to the newly constructed roads across the state thereby ensuring the judicious use of the public money.

Making a fervent appeal to people, the CM urged them to personally monitor the ongoing work on the construction of roads as it is their property.

He said the public should oversee this work and bring any sort of irregularity, if any, in the notice of the state government.

Mann assured severe action against the erring contractors, undertaking the work.

It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that the state government has embarked on the biggest road construction work taken up in the history of the state, he said.

He said by the end of next year, the state government will build a total of 44,920 km of roads across all villages, towns and cities of Punjab at a total cost of Rs 16,209 crore.

Mann said these roads will all be with the five years maintenance clause ensuring highest quality standards along with the world class road safety features.

The CM said that the move is aimed to provide better mobility and boost rural infrastructure in the state, adding that the state government has already undertaken construction of 19,373 km of rural link roads with a total cost of Rs 4,092 crore.

Mann said the chief minister's flying squad is continuously monitoring the quality of roads, and after receiving several complaints about the use of substandard material, contracts of some contractors have been cancelled.

The CM cautioned that if any contractor is found involved in poor-quality work or if any employee is part of it, strict action will be taken against them.

He said that the state government is committed to ensure optimum utilization of the taxpayers' money and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause.