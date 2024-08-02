Punjab CM congratulates Indian hockey team for defeating Australia in Paris Olympics

Chandigarh, Aug 2 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday congratulated the Indian hockey contingent for a historic win over Australia in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games.

The Indian men's hockey team beat Australia at the Olympic Games for the first time since 1972, outsmarting the formidable rivals 3-2 on Friday.

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India registered the famous win over Tokyo Games silver medallist and nemesis Australia in its final pool match.

In a message, CM Mann said India has drubbed Australian squad after a gap of 52 years.

"It is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that India defeated Australia by 3-2. Harmanpreet Singh led the team to victory by scoring two goals in this important match," Mann said.

The entire team made the entire country feel proud by this victory against Australia, he said.

He extended best wishes to the Indian team for the matches ahead and expressed hope that the Indian team will bag a medal for the country.