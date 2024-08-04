Punjab CM congratulates Indian hockey team for its win against Great Britain in Paris Olympics

Chandigarh, Aug 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday congratulated the Indian hockey squad for its win against Great Britain at the Paris Olympic Games.

The Indian men's hockey team beat Great Britain 4-2 in a shoot-out to enter the semifinals and remain on course to win its second consecutive Olympic medal.

Congratulating the team, Mann extended good wishes to the players for the upcoming matches.

The Indian players exhibited a remarkable game during the match, especially in the shootout, thereby leading the team to the semifinals, he said.

The Punjab chief minister said it is a moment of pride and satisfaction for every person in the country as the players have steered the team to this historic victory.

He expressed hope that the hockey team would script a new success story by bagging a gold medal for the country in the Paris Olympic Games.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal too congratulated the hockey team.

"Very good performance... Congratulations to the Indian hockey team for reaching the semi-finals after defeating England. Best of luck for the semi-finals," said Badal in a post on 'X'.

Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, "Congratulations to @TheHockeyIndia on a spectacular win against Great Britain at #Paris2024. Reaching the semi-final despite being one man down for most of the match is a testament to your grit and determination. Proud of your relentless spirit!" PTI CHS NSD NSD