Punjab CM congratulates women's cricket team, speaks to Harmanpreet, Amanjot, Harleen

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their historic win in the ICC World Cup.

The Indian women's cricket team won its first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa in the summit clash in Navi Mumbai on Sunday to script a golden chapter in the country's pantheon of sporting achievements.

Interacting with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur and Harleen Deol through video conferencing, the CM said they are the pride of the state and they will be accorded a rousing reception whenever they will come back to Punjab.

Mann said these players are the brand ambassadors of the state as they have set a new example by their hard work.

The CM further said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that this Indian cricket team has brought laurels for the country by lifting this Cup.

The Indian cricket team created history by winning this cup, he said, adding he lauded the entire team for making the country proud and extended best wishes to them for the future.

He said the state is scaling new heights of glory as these daughters of the state brought this moment for Punjab.

It is heartening that the teams of Indian Cricket, Hockey, Basketball and Football are led by players from Punjab.

The team of our daughters, who created history, will motivate the coming generations to perform well, he said. PTI CHS NB NB