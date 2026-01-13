Punjab CM denies seeking timing change, says Jan 15 reserved for Akal Takht appearance

Chandigarh, Jan 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday clarified that he has not sought any change in the timings to appear before Akal Takht and was ready to go as per the original schedule of 10 am on January 15.

"I have even informed the office of the President of India about my inability to attend her event on that day (at GNDU varsity in Amritsar), as January 15 is reserved entirely for appearing before Sri Akal Takht Sahib," he said, according to an official statement.

His remarks came after the Akal Takht Secretariat on Tuesday, in a letter to the chief minister, revised the timing for his appearance on January 15 to 4:30 pm instead of 10 am.

Responding to Akal Takht Secretariat's letter to him on Tuesday, Mann said in a post on X, "Respected Jathedar Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji.. I have no other engagements on January 15. I have also informed the office of the Honorable President Ji." "No official letter or statement regarding (requesting) the change of time has been issued by me or my office," he added.

This comes after Mann had been summoned last week over his alleged "anti-Sikh" remarks. Akal Takht acting Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargajj had summoned him for allegedly making comments on 'Guru ki Golak' (a gurdwara donation box) and indulging in "objectionable activities" with the pictures of the "Sikh Gurus" and slain militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

Mann maintained that he would appear before the Akal Takht not as a chief minister, but as a humble and devout Sikh.

According to the official statement, Mann reiterated his complete reverence for the authority of the Akal Takht.

"Any command or order from Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji is acceptable to me with full reverence and will be obeyed," he said.

"Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji is above everything for me. Any order received from that sacred Takht will be followed in true letter and spirit. The command of Sri Akal Takht Sahib Ji is, was, and will always remain supreme for me and my family," Mann said.

The jathedar of the highest temporal seat for Sikhs said that while deliberately expressing an anti-Sikh mentality, Mann repeatedly made objectionable comments against the principle of 'Dasvandh' bestowed by the Sikh Gurus, thereby deeply hurting Sikh sentiments.

Dasvandh is a Sikh practice of donating 10 per cent of one's earnings as a religious duty. PTI SUN HIG HIG