Punjab CM distributes 505 mini bus permits to youths

Chandigarh, Dec 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann handed over 505 mini bus permits to youths under its Rozgar Kranti Scheme at an event here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the scheme was intended at providing self-employment opportunities to the state's youths.

"The transport department has approved 1,165 small-stage carriage permits since March 2022. Today alone, 505 youngsters were given permits," he said, adding that the move will boost the state's economy, and especially benefit petrol pump operators, bus operators and other allied areas.

"These permits were handed over in a free and fair manner to youths who hail from ordinary families -- without corruption, nepotism or recommendations," he said.

During the previous governments, such permits were issued only to people close to the ruling class, he said.

Taking a dig at the Badal family, he alleged that they left no stone unturned to plunder the state's resources and monopolised the transport business by making it a family affair.

"The Badals had centralised the entire transport business, it was controlled by a few chosen ones. This trend has been broken now. An honest government, which is committed to the well-being of all, is at the helm of affairs," he said.

On the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections, Mann said, "The recent local body polls were conducted in a free and fair manner, and some candidates secured their seats by a margin of two or three votes. The opposition made an unnecessary hue and cry over this as they were rejected by people. The people of Punjab, especially those in rural areas, voted for development and good work rather than mere lip service." On the occasion, Mann announced that a fleet of 1,311 new buses will be introduced to strengthen public transport.

Moreover, bus stands in Patiala, Jalandhar, Sangrur, Ludhiana and Bathinda are getting a facelift with ultra-modern facilities.

"We will start a new mobile phone application to facilitate bus ticket booking. The government will also start shuttle bus service in Punjab," he added.

Mann said the state cabinet has amended rules to provide permits and other facilities to new players so that youths would get employment opportunities and public transport services will be improved as well.

"We are in the process of changing people's mindset, from being job-seekers to becoming job-givers, thereby giving an impetus to economic growth. The youth of Punjab has a lot of potential and the need of the hour is to harness it," he said.

Mann said the state government discontinued 17 toll plazas, saving Rs 64 lakh of people's money.

"Toll plaza companies wanted to increase the tenure of their terms to exploit people but the state government did not allow it," he said.