Punjab CM distributes 916 appointment letters to youths under 'Mission Rozgar'

Mohali, Jan 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday distributed appointment letters to 916 youths and said the exercise reflected the AAP government's commitment to delivering jobs without bribery or favouritism, under its flagship 'Mission Rozgar'.

Noting that 63,943 youths have already been given government jobs purely on merit in the last four years, the chief minister asserted that the process of handing over appointment letters would continue in the coming days.

Addressing a gathering here while distributing appointment letters to newly recruited youth, Mann said that for decades, the rightful opportunities of the state's young men and women were cornered by relatives and close associates of those in power, leaving merit sidelined and aspirations crushed.

"Earlier, the rights of Punjab's youth were grabbed by the near and dear ones of those in power. The legendary martyrs like Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh and others must be deeply hurt that even after more than 70 years of Independence, their dreams were not fulfilled. This is a major embarrassment for all of us," he said.

The chief minister asserted that ever since assuming office, his government has been making sustained efforts to realise the dreams of the country's great national heroes.

"Previous governments looted the money meant for education and even jobs. Our government has opened the doors of government jobs for the youth," Mann said.

He said, "Today is a red-letter day for these youth who have received jobs in various departments. The Punjab government has crossed the figure of providing more than 63,000 government jobs in a completely transparent manner." In contrast, he said, the union government was offering schemes with conditions that were of little use to the common man.

Highlighting the state's welfare initiatives, the chief minister asserted that the Punjab government has launched the 'Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna'.

"Every family will now get up to Rs 10 lakh of cashless treatment. Earlier, this limit was Rs 5 lakh, which has now been doubled. Around 65 lakh families will benefit from this scheme aimed at the welfare of every section of society," he added.