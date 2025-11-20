Punjab CM distributes cheques worth Rs 71 crore for development of 142 villages, towns

Dhuri (Sangrur), Nov 20 (PTI) Under initiatives dedicated to the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann distributed cheques worth Rs 71 crore for the development of 142 villages and towns in the state that were sanctified by the ninth Sikh Guru's divine presence.

Describing this as a humble effort of the Punjab government, Mann on Thursday said these initiatives are minor compared to the Guru's supreme sacrifice, life, and philosophy, yet represent the government's commitment to duty, reverence, and respect.

According to an official statement, Mann added that these grants will be used to strengthen basic infrastructure, improve amenities for devotees, beautify roads leading to sacred sites, and execute essential development works to modernize these villages and towns.

Mann termed this initiative a step towards preserving the sacred sites associated with the ninth Sikh Guru, spreading his teachings, and enhancing facilities for devotees.

The chief minister handed over cheques to sarpanches, councillors, and other elected representatives from villages and towns across the state's Malwa, Doaba, and Majha regions.

He said commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who made the supreme sacrifice for the protection of humanity, is a historic moment for everyone.

Meanwhile, Mann said all political parties traditionally commemorate such anniversaries, but some with ill intent have been finding faults in the government's efforts.

He condemned the Akalis for "frequently using religion as a shield to hide political failures", saying "it is now hypocritical for them to question the government's devotion when they had already fallen in public esteem".

Mann recalled that all previous governments had observed centenaries of the Sikh Gurus, and now, when his government is doing so with sincerity and devotion, opponents are "conspiring against it".

The chief minister said that even on this sacred occasion of Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom anniversary, "the Akalis are not refraining from playing politics".

"These selfish leaders will make desperate attempts to find faults in the coming days, but our sincerity and devotion remain firm, so we will pay no heed to them," he said.

Meanwhile, Mann urged people to follow the path of truth and compassion as shown by Guru Tegh Bahadur, noting that the Punjab government is committed to observing this sacred occasion with deep devotion.

Mann said the Guru's universal message of peace, humanity, love, and unity remains deeply relevant in the modern national and global context.

Exhorting people to attend the events being held from November 23 to 25 at Sri Anandpur Sahib, he said that the state government has made all necessary arrangements for visitors' convenience.

He announced that Nagar Kirtans had already begun from Srinagar in J-K and three Punjab cities Faridkot, Gurdaspur, and Talwandi Sabo which will traverse nearly the entire state.

Mann appealed to devotees to join these 'nagar kirtans' and seek blessings of the Almighty.

He detailed that the Nagar Kirtan which left Srinagar on November 19 would pass through cities including Jammu, Pathankot, Dasuya, Hoshiarpur, Mahilpur, and Garhshankar before culminating on November 22 at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

Mann said that on November 20, three other Nagar Kirtans set out from Takht Sri Damdama Sahib (Talwandi Sabo), Faridkot, and Gurdaspur will also reach Anandpur Sahib on November 22.

The chief minister said these commemorative events began on October 25 with 'Ardas' at Delhi's Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and a grand Kirtan Darbar at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib the same day.

He said that from November 1 to 18, light and sound shows were organized across all districts of Punjab, depicting the life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Mann announced that from November 23 to 25, large-scale events would be held at Sri Anandpur Sahib, including the establishment of a "Tent City" called "Chakk Nanaki" to host thousands of devotees.

Mann said that exhibitions and drone shows will highlight the Guru's life and teachings, alongside an interfaith conference.

He said that on November 24, a special session of the Punjab Legislative Assembly will be convened at Sri Anandpur Sahib, where prominent personalities will showcase life, philosophy, and unparalleled sacrifice of the Guru for religious freedom and human rights.

Mann said that "historic resolutions" will be passed during this session in the holy city.

Among other events, on November 25, a state-level blood donation camps will be organized. PTI SUN NB NB