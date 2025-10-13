Punjab CM distributes compensation to flood-hit people in Amritsar

Ajnala (Punjab), Oct 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday handed over cheques amounting to Rs 6.70 crore as compensation to 669 flood-affected individuals and underlined that his government began the process ahead of schedule.

Addressing a gathering during an event to disburse ex gratia to the flood victims, the chief minister reminded people that he had announced on September 11 that compensation distribution would begin within 45 days after conducting a special survey.

The 45-day deadline ends on October 28, yet the state government has started distributing compensation ahead of schedule, he said.

Mann said 198 villages were affected by the floods in Amritsar district, and special survey reports show that crops over 59,793 acres were damaged.

He said 958 houses were completely destroyed, and 3,711 were partially damaged, while 307 cattle were lost.

Ten people lost their lives in the district, and each of their families has already received Rs 4 lakh in compensation, the chief minister said, adding that to ensure transparency and timely distribution, assessments were done through an online portal for the first time.

"Today, 669 affected individuals in the district are being given a total of Rs 6.70 crore for the loss of crops, houses, and livestock," he said, adding the remaining beneficiaries will soon receive their compensation directly in their bank accounts.

From Tuesday, cabinet ministers will begin distributing compensation in the remaining districts, covering a total of 825 villages.

He said a special survey was conducted in 2,508 villages to assess crop damage, and according to reports, about 3.5 lakh acres of crops were severely affected.

Mann said objections have been sought to ensure no farmer is treated unfairly, adding that out of these 2,508 villages, objections in 825 villages have already been resolved, and requisite funds have been approved for 20 affected districts.

For the first time, farmers are being paid Rs 20,000 per acre, the highest in the country, he said and stressed that under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), only Rs 6,800 per acre can be given, of which the Punjab government contributes Rs 1,700.

He said the state government had requested the central government to provide Rs 50,000 per acre, but no response has been received yet.

For the first time, the Punjab government is increasing the amount from its own funds and providing Rs 20,000 per acre, Mann said. He highlighted that out of this, the state adds Rs 13,200 extra per acre (in addition to Rs 1,700 under SDRF), making it a total of Rs 14,900 per acre borne by the state.

By October 28, compensation distribution will begin in all affected villages.

He said a survey was conducted in 2,291 villages to assess house damage, and according to reports, in 1,846 villages, 30,806 houses, sheds and huts were damaged.

Mann said a total of Rs 180 crore will be distributed as compensation starting from October 23, adding that for fully collapsed houses, Rs 1,20,000 will be given, and for partially damaged houses, the amount has been increased from Rs 6,500 to Rs 40,000.

A survey was conducted in 2,342 villages, and reports of livestock loss came from 355 villages.

Mann said the state suffered a loss of Rs 14,000 crore during the floods.

Instead of bailing out the state from this crisis, the Union government is unfortunately adopting "dilly delaying" tactics, he said and reiterated that the state will not beg for funds from the Centre.

Slamming rival party leaders, Mann said that the people of the state have ousted the political parties that used to "play musical chairs of power to loot them after every five years" Taking a dig at Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu, Mann said politics is not a 9 to 5 job and a leader should always be available to the people. Such leaders indulge in politics as per their own convenience and not for the service of people, he said.

Referring to Sidhu, Mann said this leader has no fruitful agenda for Punjab or its people.

Sidhu on Friday shared his picture with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, fueling speculation of his return to active politics. PTI CHS NSD NSD