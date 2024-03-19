Punjab CM expresses solidarity with kin of slain constable

Hoshiarpur, Mar 19 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday expressed solidarity with the family members of police constable Amritpal Singh who was recently shot dead.

Singh was killed on Sunday when a police team came under attack while conducting a raid in Mansoorpur village, about 66 km from here, in a bid to arrest Sukhwinder Singh, suspected of harbouring illegal weapons.

As the team was entering the house, the suspect opened fire and Singh was struck in the chest. He later died at a hospital.

During his visit, Mann expressed solidarity with the bereaved family members and offered his "deepest sympathies".

He also paid floral tributes to Singh, highlighting that the constable was not just a son of Jandour village but also a son of Punjab.

In his address to the media, Mann reaffirmed the government's commitment to support the family of the slain constable.

Mann also announced the construction of a stadium in remembrance of the constable.

The man, who killed Singh, was shot dead by the Punjab Police following an exchange of fire near the Adda Bhangala area on the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway on Monday. PTI COR CHS RHL