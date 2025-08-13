Punjab CM flags off 500 women panchayat leaders for Maharashtra convention

Chandigarh, Aug 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday flagged off a train carrying a 500-member delegation of women sarpanches and panchs to Maharashtra for the national convention of women panchayats.

Mann termed it a red-letter day, saying the delegation comprises representatives from high-performing panchayats and aims to enable them to gain new experiences through interactions with peers from other states.

He said the visit will help the elected representatives ensure holistic development of their villages. Panchayats are pillars of democracy, directly managing schools, dispensaries, veterinary hospitals and other public welfare institutions in rural areas, the chief minister noted.

Mann expressed hope the visit would boost the confidence of women representatives and help them gain new insights for development of villages.

The government will also facilitate the delegation's visit to Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded, he said, adding the initiative commemorates the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The state will bear all boarding and lodging expenses, he added.

Earlier, Mann paid obeisance at Gurdwara Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and vowed to follow the footsteps of Sikh Gurus and martyrs for the welfare of all sections of society.

He recalled that the shrine is associated with the martyrdom of the 'chotte sahibzadas' -- Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh -- who were bricked alive along with their grandmother Mata Gujri by the Mughal governor of Sirhind.

Their martyrdom had inspired Punjabis to fight against injustice, tyranny and oppression, since ages and the younger generations need to be made aware of this supreme sacrifice, so that they can also make selfless sacrifices for the country, Mann said. PTI COR CHS OZ OZ