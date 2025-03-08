Punjab CM flags off seventh batch of school principals for training in Singapore

Chandigarh, Mar 8 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday flagged off the seventh batch of 36 school principals for their training in Singapore.

Mann said that it is a red-letter day in the history of the state as this will go a long way in imparting quality education to the students.

He said the well trained staff has helped in enhancing the rate of admissions in government schools of the state, adding that Punjab is witnessing education revolution across the state as the state government has laid major thrust on it.

Now, teachers and principals are focusing only on education as for all the rest of the work, the required staff has been recruited by the state government, he said.

Mann said on the International Women's Day it is heartening to know that most of the principals going abroad are women.

He said knowledge sharing will help in acquainting teachers and principals about best learning practices across the globe.

Mann said the expertise of principals will help in grooming the students of government schools well thereby enabling them to be an active partner in socio-economic progress of the state.

He expressed hope that students will learn a lot from the upgraded skills of these principals, thereby ensuring that they are able to compete well with their convent educated peers.

These principals would share their expertise with the students and their colleagues thereby giving much needed impetus to the education sector, he said.

Meanwhile, Mann extended good wishes to the Indian cricket team for the upcoming final match of Champions Trophy 2025 slated to be held on Sunday in Dubai. PTI CHS NB NB