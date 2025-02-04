Punjab CM gets complaints of false FIRs, directs police for fair probes

Chandigarh, Feb 4 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday issued strict instructions to the state police for fair investigation on complaints he received of false FIRs registered in some districts, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Yadav further said the chief minister also directed that the senior superintendents of police should carry out surprise inspections of police stations and hold public meetings in order to conduct policing in a professional manner.

Mann on Tuesday held a meeting with the commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police here and said effective and responsive policing should be ensured to check crime in the state.

Talking to reporters, DGP Yadav said the chief minister received complaints about a trend of registering false FIRs in some districts.

"He issued strict instructions for carrying out fair investigations and fair registration (of cases). The state government has zero tolerance towards fake FIRs. The health department has also been directed to prepare MLR (medico-legal report) on merit," said Yadav.

Policing should be done professionally, he asserted.

Replying to a question on several incidents of blasts outside police stations, Yadav said Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is consistently trying to create disturbance in Punjab.

"Punjab is fighting the nation's battle," he said.

"We have solved all cases in the last three years. We have arrested the perpetrators. The Punjab government is committed to peace and harmony," he said.

To another question, Yadav said the state police will bring back from jails in other states 45 criminals wanted for crimes committed in Punjab.

He said the state government has approved an ambitious plan of Rs 500 crore for the upgradation of jails in the state.

A sum of Rs 100 crore has been approved for the setting up of a modern jail for hardcore criminals in Ludhiana, he further said.