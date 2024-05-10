Punjab CM hails SC decision on granting interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal

Chandigarh, May 10 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said they will now fight the battle to save democracy with more intensity.

In a major relief to Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Kejriwal, the apex court granted him interim bail till June 1 to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

In a post on X, Mann said, "Thanks to the Supreme Court... now we will fight the battle to save democracy with more intensity... Arvind Kejriwal is not a person but a thought...and now will take this thought forward with greater momentum." The AAP leaders in Punjab also hailed the Supreme Court decision to grant interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying truth always triumphs.

Punjab Cabinet Minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra thanked the apex court for granting interim bail to the AAP supremo.

"Truth always triumphs," said Jauramajra.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta said Kejriwal, arrested in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam, will have to surrender and go back to jail on June 2.

The matter relates to the alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said he was grateful to the top court for upholding justice.

"Today's interim bail order for Arvind Kejriwal by Hon'ble Supreme Court reaffirms the honesty and integrity of the AAP. Grateful to the judiciary for upholding justice. Arvind Ji's presence among us will give all of us energy and vigour to fight and win," said Cheema in a post on X.

Another minister Balbir Singh said with Kejriwal getting interim bail, a wave of happiness has spread among party workers.

"Millions of prayers have been answered. I thank the Supreme Court," said Singh as he accused the BJP of trying to suppress the truth.

“But the truth has won,” the health minister said. PTI CHS VSD NB NB