Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 2,105 youth

Amritsar, Nov 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday handed over appointment letters to 2,105 youth who have been recruited in the Punjab State Power Corporation.

This brings the total number of government jobs given to youth so far to 58,962 by the AAP dispensation during past over three-and-a-half years, he said.

At a ceremony organised at the auditorium of the Government Medical College, Amritsar, he said unemployment is the root of many social problems, and therefore, the state government is focused on eradicating it.

The state government is putting the highest emphasis on creating employment opportunities for the youth, he said.

The AAP government has provided jobs to the youth solely on the basis of merit, Mann said and alleged that during the previous governments, corruption and favouritism prevailed in giving jobs.

The chief minister said these newly appointed youth are now an integral part of the government and should serve the people with missionary zeal. Just like a runway helps an airplane take off, the state government will help youths fulfill their dreams.

He appealed all the youngsters to join campaigns like the war against drugs so that the state government can uproot this menace.

Blaming previous governments for "plunging Punjab into debt", he said the AAP regime inherited a debt of Rs 2.75 lakh crore.

The chief minister reiterated that traditional political parties envy him because he comes from a common background.

He said these leaders cannot digest the fact that an ordinary man is running the state so effectively adding that since independence, they have misled people and deprived them of basic amenities, which is why the people have rejected them.

Mann remarked that these leaders, educated in boarding schools in the hills, are unaware of Punjab's ground realities.

Criticising the BJP-led central government for interfering in Punjab's matters, the Chief Minister said the Centre is deliberately targeting the state.

"Dissolving the Senate and Syndicate of Panjab University, Chandigarh, was a direct attack on the state's proud heritage. Panjab University is not just an academic institution but an emotional part of Punjabi identity, where generations have studied," he said.

He also said the Centre continues to act unjustly by recently pressing Punjab to release extra water from the Bhakra Dam to Haryana and Rajasthan, but "we will never bow to such pressure." He declared that "The central government must stop bullying the state. Punjab knows how to fight for its rights and how to claim them." Punjab State Power Corporation Chairman-cum-Managing Director Basant Garg was among others present on the occasion. PTI JMS SUN NB NB