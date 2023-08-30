Punjab CM hands over appointment letters to 5,714 anganwadi workers

Amritsar, Aug 30 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday handed over appointment letters to 5,714 anganwadi workers of the social security, women and child development department.

Advertisment

The role of anganwadi workers is vital as they play a crucial role in the overall development of children, he told a gathering at a function at the Guru Nanak Dev University campus here.

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, an anganwadi worker tied 'rakhi' on the wrist of the chief minister.

Mann assured that the state government will take initiatives for the welfare of anganwadi workers in the forthcoming days to ensure that they do not face any hardship while discharging their duties.

Advertisment

The chief minister also highlighted that the Punjab government has given jobs to more than 35,000 youths in the state. The entire recruitment process has been carried in a transparent manner and jobs have been given to them on merit, he said.

Noting that women and girls are proving their mettle in every field, the chief minister said that it is the duty of the state government to empower girls by opening new vistas of education and employment for them.

The chief minister said that his mother likes to live in their native village in Sangrur and it has been over 40 days since he has met her.

However, he said this has not deterred him to serve Punjab with diligence as all elderly women of the state are his mother and their blessings are with him.

Mann said whenever his mother watches him visiting villages, meeting the elderly and touching their feet, she feels proud that her son is working tirelessly for the welfare of the state and bringing back its lost glory. PTI JMS CHS VSD ANB ANB