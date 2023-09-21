Punjab CM hands over Rs 1 crore cheques to kin of soldiers killed in J&K

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday handed over cheques worth Rs 1 crore each to the family members of two soldiers killed in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag a few days ago.

Mann said the two "valiant heroes" from Punjab -- Colonel Manpreet Singh from SAS Nagar and Pardeep Singh of Samana in Patiala -- attained martyrdom while discharging their duty to safeguard the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country.

It is an irreparable loss for the country and for the distressed families, he said after visiting the houses of the soldiers.

Mann also offered condolences to the bereaved family members. PTI CHS RHL