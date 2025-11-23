Punjab CM, Kejriwal ask people to follow ideals of Guru Tegh Bahadur, participate in events

Anandpur Sahib, Nov 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday encouraged people to participate in a series of events organised by the state government from November 23 to 25, marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Mann and the former Delhi chief minister took blessings for the start of the "Sri Akhand Path Sahib" at Gurdwara Baba Budha Dal Chouni with Sikh "Maryada" and said they sought smooth organisation and culmination of the events.

The AAP leaders said Sri Guru Granth Sahib is a "lighthouse of peace and tranquillity for the entire mankind", as well as a "repository of universal brotherhood, secularism and socialism" to guide its destiny.

The chief minister said they were duty-bound to follow the high ideals propagated by the great Sikh gurus.

Calling upon people to participate in the programmes organised at Sri Anandpur Sahib, they also appealed to them to uphold the high ideals of secularism, humanism, and the spirit of self-sacrifice as preached and practised by the ninth Sikh guru.

Kejriwal and Mann echoed each other and said the Sikh guru laid down his life to protect the freedom to worship and preserve human and secular values.

Mann said that Guru Tegh Bahadur’s supreme sacrifice is unique and unparalleled in the history of mankind and "symbolises the crusade against tyranny and oppression".

The "bani" (speech) of the guru in Sri Guru Granth Sahib preaches oneness of mankind, universal brotherhood, valour, righteousness, and compassion, the leaders added, and asked people to strengthen the "unity and integrity of our country". PTI CHS PRK PRK