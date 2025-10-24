Punjab CM, Kejriwal to attend events marking 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Chandigarh, Oct 24 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will attend religious congregations on Saturday to mark the beginning of a series of events commemorating the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The Punjab government will perform an 'ardas' (prayer) at Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib in Delhi on October 25 to begin the events aimed at perpetuating the rich legacy of the ninth Sikh Guru, a state government spokesperson said.

In the evening, a 'Kirtan Darbar' will be held at Gurdwara Sri Rakab Ganj Sahib where Mann and Kejriwal will pay obeisance. Eminent 'Ragis' like Bhai Amarjit Singh Taan, Bhai Anantbir Singh, Bhai Chamanjit Singh Lal, Bhai Joginder Singh Riar, Bhai Davinder Singh Sodhi, Bhai Jaskaran Singh and others will perform 'Kirtan'.

The spokesperson said the state government has already chalked a number of events to commemorate the occasion in a befitting manner.

These events will be with reverence and respect across the state, with the main programmes taking place at Sri Anandpur Sahib.

The events aim to spread the message of secularism, humanism and spirit of sacrifice as preached and practiced by Guru Tegh Bahadur, who had laid down his life to protect the right to freedom of worship and human rights.

Describing the Guru’s sacrifice as unparalleled, the spokesperson said, it symbolises the crusade against injustice, tyranny and oppression.The 'Bani' of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Guru Granth Sahib preaches oneness of mankind, universal brotherhood, valour, righteousness and compassion, he added.

These series of events organised by the state government will be a real homage to the Sikh Guru and inspire the people to follow their teachings in true spirit.

The life and philosophy of Guru Tegh Bahadur is a lighthouse for the entire humanity, he said, adding that the events will ensure that the heritage of the Guru is perpetuated to the future generations.