Punjab CM launches blood, organ donation campaign

Anandpur Sahib, Nov 25 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday launched a statewide blood and organ donation campaign along with a plantation drive at Virasat-e-Khalsa here to mark the 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Mann said the plantation initiative was a tribute to the Guru's message of protecting nature and maintaining ecological balance.

He said the state government was committed to expanding green cover and making Punjab clean and pollution-free.

The chief minister administered the organ donation pledge to citizens and health staff, urging people to support the cause and spread awareness on blood and organ donation.

Calling blood donation the greatest service to humanity, Mann said every donor was a hero and encouraged individuals to donate blood every three months.

He also interacted with blood donors and appreciated their contribution.