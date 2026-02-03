Punjab CM launches book on coins of Kunindas in Mumbai

Chandigarh, Feb 3 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday unveiled in Mumbai a book about the Kuninda tribe's coinage and said it highlights the cultural heritage of Punjab, helping future generations understand India's ancient history.

The book is titled 'The Kunindas and Their Coins' and has been published by the Hinduja Foundation.

Authored by noted numismatist Devendra Handa, the book is a detailed study of the coinage of the Kunindas, an early Himalayan tribe that issued silver, copper and bronze coins between 200 BCE and 200 CE.

The launch was attended by Prakash P Hinduja and Ashok P Hinduja, trustees of the Hinduja Foundation, along with senior officials, scholars and historians.

Punjab Chief Secretary K A P Sinha and Industries and Commerce Secretary Kamal Kishore Yadav were also present, officials said.

The book draws on the Hinduja Foundation's collection of over 34,000 coins, as well as archaeological finds and museum collections from Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

It explains the symbols and inscriptions on Kuninda coins and traces the tribe's cultural, religious and trade practices.

Addressing the gathering, Mann said the study highlights Punjab's rich cultural heritage and helps future generations understand India's ancient history.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok P Hinduja said the book reflects the Foundation's commitment to preserving India's cultural and historical legacy.

The book is the third volume in the Foundation's Heritage of India series. The earlier books in the series are 'Ancient Coins of India' and 'Early North India and Its Coinage'.