Punjab CM launches 'Sadak Surakhya Force' to streamline traffic, check road accidents

Jalandhar: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday rolled out a specialised 'Sadak Surakhya Force' to streamline traffic movement and check road accidents in the state.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion of the launch of the road safety force here, he said Punjab is the first state to come out with such an initiative and expressed concerns over fatalities in road accidents.

As per data available, road accidents claim 17-18 lives in the state every day, Mann said.

"More than 500 people die every month and in a year, nearly 6,000 people die (in road accidents)," he added.

The chief minister went on to cite the names of various personalities, including former President Giani Zail Singh, Congress leader Rajesh Pilot and actor and comedian Jaspal Bhatti, who died in road accidents.

Mann said the force will have 144 vehicles and 5,000 employees who will be deployed on the roads every 30 kilometres to protect people.

Punjab Minister Balkar Singh, MP Sushil Rinku, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav and Additional Director General of Police A S Rai were present on the occasion.