Punjab CM launches WhatsApp channel

Chandigarh, Sep 21 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Thursday launched his WhatsApp channel to cement the bond between the state government and the people of the state.

Mann described it as a citizen-centric decision.

People can join the channel through the link and get the updates about the pro-people and development oriented policies of the state government, Mann said.

This initiative will go a long way in making the people of the state an integral part of the governance in the state, he added.

“This out of the box idea will help in cementing the bond between the state government and people by having direct interface with them,” he said in an official statement.

The development comes a day after AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched his WhatsApp Channel to connect with people of the city and update them about the AAP government's work and initiatives.

WhatsApp Channels are a one-way broadcast tool for admins to send text, photos, videos, stickers, and polls, according to the instant messaging platform. PTI CHS RHL