Punjab CM Mann, AAP MP Sanjay Singh to meet Kejriwal in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Apr 10

Chandigarh, Apr 9 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh will meet the party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi's Tihar Jail on Wednesday, party sources said here on Tuesday.

Mann had a few days ago sought permission from the Tihar Jail administration, seeking time to meet Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was arrested last month by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The ED had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

The case pertains to the alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 that was later scrapped.

Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody in the case on April 1 after he was produced in the trial court after expiry of the ED custody.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Kejriwal's petition challenging his arrest in a money laundering case stemming from the alleged excise scam, saying there was no contravention of legal provisions.

Kejriwal had besides his arrest also challenged his subsequent remand in the Enforcement Directorate's custody, which the court said was not illegal.