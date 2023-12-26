Punjab CM Mann announces facelift for Patiala city

Chandigarh, Dec 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday alleged that the development of Patiala lagged behind due to the "neglect" of previous dispensations as he announced a facelift for the city.

He said the state government will give a much-needed fillip to the overall development of Patiala "by pumping in crores of rupees in the coming days", according to an official statement.

Chairing a meeting with officers, Mann bemoaned that despite being a major city, Patiala lagged behind in development due to the "blatant neglect" of previous dispensations.

The AAP leader said the state government will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the development of the city and the district is given a major push.

He said the state government is taking a giant leap in solving the problem of stray cattle in the city where 77 development projects worth Rs 57 crore are underway.

Work to provide round-the-clock canal water to Patiala residents is going on in full swing. It will be instrumental in providing regular and potable water to the people, he added.

Mann also reviewed the functioning of sewage treatment plants and sanitation facilities in the city.

He took stock of the streetlights, park upkeep, heritage streets and some other projects and asked the officers to ensure that these are completed within the stipulated time. PTI SUN SZM