Punjab CM Mann announces to develop Hussainiwala Border as tourist destination

Hussainiwala Border (Ferozepur), Dec 5 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced to develop Hussainiwala Border as a state-of-the-art tourist destination.

Attending the retreat ceremony at Hussainiwala Border, Mann asked the Border Security Force (BSF) officers to submit a detailed proposal for giving a facelift to this historical place.

The state government is committed to the comprehensive development of this sacred place, the chief minister said, adding that the Hussainiwala Border will be developed with all modern amenities to attract more and more tourists.

The place has huge potential to attract tourists for which it will be developed as a tourism hub, Mann said.

Hussainiwala is associated with martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, he said, adding that it houses a museum where the pistol Bhagat Singh used to kill John Saunders along with Rajguru is displayed. PTI CHS ARI