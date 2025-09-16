Punjab CM Mann asks health dept to intensify relief efforts in flood-hit areas

Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday directed the health department to intensify efforts for giving relief to people in terms of diagnosis and treatment of people in the flood-affected districts of the state.

He was chairing a review meeting here, said an official statement.

The floods caused irreparable damage in various districts of the state and now when the water has started receding, the fear of the spread of diseases amongst human beings and animals has arisen, he said.

Mann said so far, around 1.50 lakh people have benefited from the health camps organised in the flood-affected villages where cases of fever, diarrhoea, skin infections and others are coming in huge numbers.

A special health campaign was launched on September 14 to address post-flood health challenges with key motives to ensure accessible healthcare in flood-affected villages, prevention of vector-borne, waterborne and communicable diseases, protecting vulnerable groups (elderly, pregnant women, infants) and strengthening disease surveillance and rapid response.

The Punjab chief minister said health camps have been organised in all 2,303 villages, with teams of doctors, paramedical teams and support staff equipped with essential medicines and consumables serving the people.

Health kits are being distributed in the villages which include ORS, mosquito repellent, paracetamol, cetirizine, chlorine tablets, soap and basic first-aid supplies, he said, adding that every household will be covered by September 20.

He said a 21-day fumigation and vector control drive has been started with an aim to cover all villages across the state.

Door-to-door inspections for checking mosquito breeding are being done and immediate larvicidal spraying is being carried out along with daily village-wide fumigation wherever breeding is detected, Mann said.

He further said the animal husbandry department has also launched a drive to check prevention of disease amongst animals.

He said so far, 14,780 animals have been treated and 48,535 cattle have been vaccinated free of cost.

Safe and scientific disposal of carcasses of animals that perished in the floods is being ensured to prevent soil and water contamination, leading to outbreaks of diseases.

Similarly, the chief minister underscored the need for cleanliness in the villages, streets and ponds without any delay.

The chief minister said drainage of stagnant water from fields and village surroundings is being ensured and Gram Rozgar Sewaks are being roped in for breeding checking, fumigation and cleanliness drives.

He said the cleanup operation should be completed by September 21 and cleaning and disinfection of livestock shelters and feeding areas are being done in villages.

Mann said distribution of potassium permanganate to livestock farmers is being done free of cost for cleaning and disinfection of feeding and water troughs.

Requisite medicines are being distributed free of cost, besides ensuring other logistic support.

He said 14,780 animals have been given the requisite treatment in the camps in the flood-affected villages, adding that a control room is functional in the entire affected district. PTI CHS KSS KSS