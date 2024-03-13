Punjab CM Mann asks police officers to gear up for LS polls

Ludhiana, Mar 13 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday asked the police officers to gear up for ensuring free, fair and peaceful conduct of the upcoming general elections.

The chief minister, while chairing a meeting with the top police brass, including inspector generals, commissioners of police and senior superintendents of police, said that smooth and hassle free conduct of these polls are imperative so that people can exercise their franchise freely.

He said that elections are a celebration of democracy and every effort must be made to ensure that people participate in these polls without any fear.

Mann said the police authorities must make elaborate arrangements for this purpose and no stone should be left unturned for this noble cause, an official statement said.

The chief minister also asked the police officers to coordinate with all the major stakeholders, including the political parties, for peaceful conduct of these polls.

He said that a sense of security and safety must prevail amongst these political parties so that they can take part in these elections enthusiastically.

Mann said the Constitution of India stipulates equal opportunity for all the political parties to take part in the elections and it should be adhered to by all means.

The chief minister said that several companies of para military force will be arriving in the state soon to assist the Punjab Police.

He said these forces are ignorant about the tradition, beliefs and customs of the state and so the Punjab Police should lead them to ensure that religious sentiments of the people are not hurt.

Mann said that it must be given utmost importance as the sentiments of people are of paramount importance to maintain law and order in the state.

The chief minister also said that the process of depositing license weapons across the state should also be expedited and completed well before the polls.

He said it is the need of hour to hold peaceful polls in the state, adding any laxity in this task is undesirable.

Mann also asked the officers to make sure that poll bulletins are issued at regular intervals so as to keep people abreast about the ongoing developments. PTI VSD AS AS