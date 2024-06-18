Punjab CM Mann assesses flood protection work along Ghaggar river in Sangrur

Sangrur (Punjab), Jun 18 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday visited flood-prone areas along the Ghaggar river to take stock of the preparations for dealing with floods at the ground level ahead of the monsoon.

The chief minister, accompanied by top government officials, visited the areas along with the river to check the arrangements being made to avert the floods, a release said.

It was a deviation from the earlier times when the head of the state visited the areas once they were flooded, he said in the release.

Earlier, leaders used these opportunities shamelessly for photo ops, hardly giving any relief to the people, Mann said.

In sharp contrast to that practice, Mann said he visited the areas to assess the ongoing work to avert the floods.

This will ensure that the flood-protection work is done effectively and there is no loss of life and property, he added.

Interacting with the people, Mann said in order to avert floods in the state, the Punjab government has taken an initiative to design seasonal rivulets according to 100 years of flood discharge and accordingly notify the floodplains of the rivers and drains under the Northern India Canal and Drainage Act.

Likewise, strengthening of main river embankments has also been ensured, he said.

For the emergency response system, a database of people such as bag suppliers, wire binders, earth moving equipment, tractor trolley owners, divers and local volunteers has been compiled for tackling exigencies.

Empty and filled cement bags are being planned to be stored at strategic locations for emergent use, the chief minister said.

Bamboo plantations are being carried out on inner slopes of rivers to check floods.

As a common man, Mann said he understands the ground realities of the state and the hardships people face.

The Punjab government will ensure storage of more than 2.50 lakh sand bags at various locations on the banks of the Ghaggar river in Sangrur district to avert breaches, he said.

Roads damaged due to floods will be repaired soon and a survey for this has already started, the chief minister said and added that the road connecting Moonak to Khanauri via Mandvi will also be strengthened. PTI CHS CHS SZM