Punjab CM Mann, BJP leaders greet PM Modi on birthday

Chandigarh, Sep 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday prayed for the good health and long life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. Several state BJP leaders also extended their greetings to the prime minister on the occasion.

BJP state unit chief Sunil Jakhar, in his congratulatory message, said Prime Minister Modi has taken revolutionary steps for the progress of every section of society. The BJP has launched a fortnight-long "Sewa Pakhwada" to mark his birthday.

In a post on X, Mann, while wishing the prime minister on his birthday, said, "May God grant you good health and a long life." BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said, "Heartiest birthday greetings to Narendra Modi, the true son of Mother India, the pioneer of modern India, and the illustrious prime minister of the country, who always places the nation's interest and public welfare above all." "I pray to God that you always remain healthy and blessed with a long life," he added.

In a post on X, Jakhar said, "His (Modi's) visionary thinking has given global recognition to India's spiritual and cultural heritage, and the country is scaling new heights of progress. May God grant you excellent health and a long life." Former Punjab chief minister and BJP leader Amarinder Singh wrote on X, "Wishing Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday. On this special occasion, I extend my best wishes for your good health, long life, and continued strength to serve the nation." Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu also wished PM Modi and said, "Your exceptional leadership has taken the new India to new heights. I pray to God to bless you with excellent health and a long life, so that the nation continues to receive your strong guidance." PTI CHS NSD NSD