Punjab CM Mann calls for foolproof arrangements for pilgrims during 'Shaheedi Sabha'

Chandigarh, Dec 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asked officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for pilgrims during the 'Shaheedi Sabha' at Fatehgarh Sahib, in which in lakhs of devotees pay homage to the sacrifice of the younger sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh.

The annual martyrdom congregation in memory of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh – the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh – and their grandmother Mata Gujri will begin at Fatehgarh Sahib on December 25 and continue till December 27.

Chairing a meeting of the concerned officials, Mann said around 50 lakh devotees are expected for the ‘Shaheedi Sabha’ for whom foolproof arrangements should be made, according to an official statement.

Major focus should also be laid on their security along with the cleanliness of the holy city of Fatehgarh Sahib, where Zorawar Singh, Fateh Singh and Mata Gujri attained martyrdom, Mann said.

The state government has already allotted funds for repairing the roads in Fatehgarh Sahib, and the work should be completed in a time-bound manner, Mann told the officials.

The chief minister said that in view of the heavy influx of devotees, the entire district should be divided into sectors with top police and civil officers supervising each one of them, according to the statement.

Three-hundred mobile toilets should be installed in the district and ambulances/fire tenders should be stationed at the prominent points for the convenience of the people, Mann said.

The chief minister also said that 200 e-rickshaws and 200 shuttle buses should be deployed for free commuting of the devotees visiting the holy city.

More than 300 CCTV cameras should be installed in all corners of the city to keep strict vigil on the law and order situation, Mann said, adding that control rooms of all the departments with toll free numbers would be set up so that people can call them in case of any need.

The martyrdom of Zorawar Singh, Fateh Singh and Mata Gujri has been inspiring Punjabis to fight against injustice, tyranny and oppression since ages, the chief minister said.