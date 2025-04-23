'Punjab CM Mann calls high-level security meeting in wake of Pahalgam terror'

Chandigarh, Apr 23 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called a high-level security meeting on Wednesday to take stock of security arrangements in the state in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The meeting will be held at the Chief Minister's official residence here, in which top officers of the police and civil administration are expected to be present, sources said.

After the terror attack in neighbouring J-K, Punjab is maintaining a high alert, the sources said.

At least 26 persons -- mostly tourists -- were killed by terrorists on Tuesday at the Baisaran meadows in Pahalgam in one of the worst terror attacks on civilians in Kashmir in the past many years.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mann had said, "the cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir is extremely shameful and condemnable".

"Targeting unarmed innocents is an attack on humanity. The whole country is united in this hour of grief, our condolences are with the victim families and we strongly condemn every form of terrorism," Mann had said in a post in Hindi on X. PTI SUN DV DV