Punjab CM Mann calls off Goa tour following Ajit Pawar’s death

Panaji, Jan 28 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann cancelled his Goa visit scheduled on Wednesday, following the tragic demise of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, the Aam Aadmi Party said.

AAP Goa president Valmiki Naik announced the cancellation of the Punjab CM’s visit to the coastal state. AAP governs the northern state of Punjab.

“The news of the tragic demise of Maharashtra Dy CM Shri Ajit Pawar is sad & shocking. Our heartfelt condolences to his family & to the families of the other victims,” Naik wrote on X.

As a mark of respect, Mann’s visit to Goa on January 28 has been cancelled, he said.

Ajit Pawar (66) and four other persons were killed after an aircraft carrying them crashed in Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident occurred when the plane carrying Pawar and others landed near Baramati, they said. PTI RPS NR