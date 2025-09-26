Punjab CM Mann chairs meeting with senior cops, stresses timely rehabilitation of flood victims

Chandigarh, Sep 26 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday emphasised the need for close coordination between the commissioners of police, SSPs and the civil administration to ensure timely rehabilitation of the flood victims.

Chairing a virtual meeting with police commissioners and SSPs from different districts, the chief minister said relief and compensation should be strictly provided to the genuine victims who suffered losses due to the recent floods, one of the worst witnessed by Punjab in decades.

Mann called on the officers to work hard to achieve this objective, stressing seamless coordination between civil and police administrations.

The chief minister also directed the officers to implement key confidence-building measures in the flood-affected areas to ensure that the victims receive necessary support.

According to an official statement, Mann told the officers to streamline the relief operations so that aid reaches the victims smoothly and without any hassle.

Reiterating the state government’s zero-tolerance policy towards crime and criminal elements, Mann urged the officers to intensify efforts to maintain law and order across the state.

The chief minister also lauded the role of Punjab Police during the floods, saying their immense contributions would be remembered in golden letters in the annals of history.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary K A P Sinha, DGP Gaurav Yadav, and other senior officers. PTI SUN ARI