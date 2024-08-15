Punjab CM Mann dedicates 14 ultramodern rural public libraries to people

Ludhiana, Aug 15 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday dedicated 14 ultramodern rural public libraries to people, saying these will inculcate reading habits among the youth.

The chief minister said these rural libraries will act as a harbinger of growth and prosperity in the state, adding this path breaking initiative is aimed at inculcating reading habits among the youth of the state.

It will go a long way in empowering the youth and making them an equal partner in the social-economic development of the state, he said.

Mann said these libraries, which have been equipped with facilities like Wi-Fi, have world-class books on contemporary literature and curriculum books.

The chief minister said these libraries are a true repository of knowledge and literature, adding it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that this state-of-the-art library houses precious books on varied subjects which attract the book lovers.

The collection of the libraries includes some of the rare and precious books, which would be a big asset for book lovers, he said. PTI CHS AS AS